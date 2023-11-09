Show Fullscreen

ASSA Abloy Opening Solutions has supplied VolkerFitzpatrick with a bespoke package of internal and external doors for the rebuilding of University station in Birmingham. The Safeguard door range is designed to reduce the risk of forced entry using mechanical and powered tools, with a fire rating of up to 1 h as standard.

The Rail Safety & Standards Board’s Futures Lab has produced a report into what generative artificial intelligence could mean for rail. Possible applications include streamlining the generation of text, assisting passengers with enquiries and identifying breaches in security systems. However, GenAI could exacerbate known risks and introduce new ones to existing systems, with prominent concerns including privacy, data ownership and usage, model outputs and third-party service dependencies.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport has released Re-structuring Britain’s Railways, a policy paper setting out actions it believes need to be taken immediately to deliver on the recommendations of the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail. ‘Although WSPR’s recommendations were comprehensive, even after two years, there is very little detail around how they will actually be implemented’, said Martin Fleetwood, Chair of CILT’s Strategic Rail Policy Group. ‘This policy paper is designed to ask the questions which need to be answered in order to provide the necessary detail.’

The government has confirmed that an accessibility audit of all 2 578 stations in Great Britain is complete and a National Rail Accessibility Strategy is being developed. The results will help people with accessibility needs better plan their journeys and travel with confidence.

Northern has appointed Mark Gardner as its permanent Head of Operational Standards, responsible for developing, implementing and reviewing all operational safety processes and procedures.

Southeastern has opened a secure cycle hub at Margate station. It has 38 spaces and a key fob entry system, with CCTV, charging points for electric bikes, a cycle pump and a repair stand. A 12-month subscription costs £25. The hub was funded by a £58 000 grant from Sustrans, and £6 500 from Kent County Council.

The first three conductors recruited by Northern to work on the Northumberland Line have started their training, with 12 more positions still to be filled. The role comes with a salary of £29 098 once fully qualified and benefits including free train travel. Initial training takes 12 weeks and the staff will complete an apprenticeship qualification within 12 months. The closing date for applications is November 12.