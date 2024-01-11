Show Fullscreen

Network Rail reports that more than 3 107 SMEs benefited from £1·3bn worth of business in 2022-23, and SMEs now make up a record 75% of its supplier base. ‘We remain committed to offering them opportunities to work on the railway’, said Group Commercial & Procurement Director Clive Berrington. ‘We know there is more we can do to further support SMEs and during 2024 we will review and refresh our SME action plan and share it with industry.’

c2c has introduced e-tickets across its network. They can be purchased from its app and website up to 5 min prior to travel and presented within the c2c app, as a PDF or e-mail attachment, printed or through Apple or Google Wallet. More than 30 000 were sold during a December trial period.

Network Rail is undertaking market testing for the possible provision of Class 153 single-car DMUs and their conversion into infrastructure monitoring vehicles. It currently leases five Class 153s, two of which have been modified with automated plain line pattern recognition systems and three with visual inspection equipment.

Northern has appointed Matt Rice as its Chief Operating Officer. He is currently Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East Route. He will join Northern this spring, replacing Tricia Williams, who has been named Managing Director in succession to Nick Donovan.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded Wabtec UK a £4·5m+VAT contract to overhaul the engines on its Bombardier Turbostar diesel multiple-units. The contract covers 44 engine rafts currently in service and nine Porterbrook-owned spares.

Great Western Railway has announced plans to run two return Saturday services between Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford from September 14 until December, subject to approval from the Department for Transport and Network Rail.

East Midlands Railway has worked with Communication Access UK to launch a set of EMR TALK cards which aim to help passengers with communication difficulties quickly explain what extra support or consideration they require. Messages on the cards include ‘where are the toilets?’, ‘please face me and speak clearly’ and ‘I have a disability, please be patient’.

DRS parent company Nuclear Transport Solutions has appointed Gottfried Eymer as Managing Director – Rail, with responsibility for the nuclear and wider rail freight and logistics sectors including expansion into new markets. He has more than 20 years of international experience at organisations including Deutsche Bahn, Rail Cargo Group and Etihad Rail.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded CMAC Group UK a 51-month contract to provide taxi services for employees and customers.