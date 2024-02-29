Show Fullscreen

The Treherbert line in the Welsh Valleys reopened on February 26 following nine months of station and signalling works and electrification as part of the South Wales Metro project. There are initially two trains per hour, with Stadler Flirt Class 756 trainsets to be introduced later this year. Rhondda Railcard holders can travel at half price until May 23.

A proposal to relocate Mossley station 300 m to the east by the end of the decade has been announced as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. This would include provision of longer platforms and an accessible footbridge with lifts. ‘These plans represent not a piecemeal solution but a transformative one’, said local MP Jonathan Reynolds.

A lounge exclusively available to Caledonian Sleeper’s Double and Club room passengers has been opened at London Euston station. It offers light meals and alcoholic drinks for purchase, and complimentary self-serve snacks and hot and cold beverages. There is also an accessible toilet and shower facilities.

Rail Forum has launched a supply chain Capability & Innovation brochure featuring case studies from member organisations including Aura Brand Solutions, Belvoir Rail, Bio-Circle, DB ESG, Encompass Engineering, Flotec, HAVi Technologies, Icomera UK, Infotec, J-Flex Rubber Products, Lucid Communications, Modux, Network Rail, Northern Rail, Ricardo Rail, Trough-Tec Systems, Unipart Rail, Vix Technology and 3Squared.

Henley-in-Arden’s 1908 station building has been refurbished as community space, bar and microbrewery by the Friends of Henley Railway Station with the support of Network Rail, West Midlands Railway, the parish council and the Railway Heritage Trust.

Allan Reid has joined contractor QTS Group as Group Transport Manager and Aidan Jenkins as Fleet Manager. ‘We have huge ambitions to grow our business over the next few years and both hires will play a crucial role in enabling us to do this’, said Managing Director Alan McLeish.

In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Urban Transport Group network of transport authorities has called for greater use of long-term, consolidated and devolved models of transport funding, such as the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements; a devolved single pot long-term funding settlement for buses; and an end to competition funding, which it says drains the limited resources of authorities and offers no guarantee of success.

Buckinghamshire Council has granted planning consent for the HS2 Infrastructure Maintenance Depot at Calvert, which will include workshops, offices, storage and training facilities as well as a British Transport Police base. Designed by WSP with Grimshaw and Grant Associates, it will achieve a minimum of BREEAM Excellent rating, and the main buildings will be clad with naturally ageing red brick. Connections to East West Rail will allow heavy equipment and materials to be delivered by rail.