A new station to open on the edge of Okehampton in 2025 is to be called Okehampton Interchange. It will be a 2 min drive from the A30, with a larger car park than that at the town’s current station. It is being funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund (£13·4m), Devon County Council (£1·4m), West Devon Borough Council (£120 000) and Network Rail (£25 000).

With the support of the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme, Atera Analytics Ltd, Singular Intelligence and iPurvey are to work with RailX to automate and optimise its online booking platform for rail and road freight.

Siemens Mobility has officially opened a new Glasgow office in Atlantic Square. The company employs more than 250 people in Scotland, including at its depots at Gogar, Cambuslang and Shields.

Greater Anglia now offers passengers on the London Liverpool Street to Norwich route the option to upgrade to first class using the Seatfrog app with prices from £13.

The city council, working with Network Rail and East Midlands Railway, has called tenders for the redevelopment of Leicester station. A two-stage process is to be used, with early contractor involvement followed by detailed design and construction.

Northern is making £100 000 available to community groups with ideas of ways to support social mobility in deprived areas on its network. Grants will range from £2 500 to £20 000, with proposals which focus on early careers, education outreach and inclusive employment particularly welcome.

The £1 ticket promotion launched by London Northwestern Railway to mark the return of train services to the Bedford – Bletchley line in February has been extended for a further three months until August.

TransPennine Express has installed 39 benches designed for accessibility at Hull Paragon Interchange. The benches have different heights to make to easier to stand from, with arm rests and back support for people with reduced mobility, and colour contrast between the armrest, seat, floor and wall surfaces. Each set of seats also has a designated priority seat.

Greater Anglia is to sell Italian wines from Vinca Wine on its London – Norwich services.