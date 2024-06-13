Show Fullscreen

Zonegreen’s Train Movement Warning System is being used on four fuel roads at Derby Etches Park depot, as part of enhancements to support the maintenance of East Midlands Railway Hitachi Class 810 trainsets. As the tracks are in close proximity and on a curve, different coloured warning beacons have been used to distinguish which track is active.

Colas Rail UK has become a Gold Partner of the Rail Safe Friendly initiative to promote rail safety to schoolchildren.

On May 24 the Department for Transport announced Access for All funding for initial feasibility work for proposed enhancements at 50 stations. These were selected from 310 nominations using criteria including annual footfall weighted by the incidence of disability in the area using 2011 Census data; rail industry priorities; the availability of third-party funding; local factors and geographical location.

Transport for Wales Rail began using CAF Class 197 DMUs on the line between Swansea, Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock on June 10, ahead of the summer holiday period.

QTS Group hosted its third The Future of Rail two-day event at its headquarters in South Lanarkshire, in partnership with Scotland’s Railway, AmcoGiffen and Clarke Telecom. The event aims to inspire children to learn more about careers in the rail industry. QTS also hosted a day tailored for industry which featured demonstrations of machinery, drones and overhead line capabilities, as well as a panel of rail industry experts.

Oxfordshire County Council has begun procurement for a seven-year single supplier contract for the installation and operation of 5G mobile private network managed services for railways in the England’s Connected Heartland 5G Innovation Region. Tenders will be based on a scenario covering the East West Rail line between Bicester and Bletchley as a model for similar networks elsewhere.