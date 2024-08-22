Show Fullscreen

Network Rail has released images created by AECOM to show what Darlington station will look like following an ongoing £140m regeneration. Aims include ‘carefully blending the old with the new’, with an accessible footbridge to take passengers through an opening in the historic roof over to two modern platforms, a new concourse building and multi-storey car park being built by Wilmott Dixon.

The York-based Great Rail Journeys group has announced the consolidation of its value-focused Rail Discoveries brand into the core Great Rail Journeys business.

DCRail has awarded Leicester-based UKRL a three-year contract to service its Class 60 locomotives, building on a previous agreement in place since April 2022. ‘Over the last two years we have worked together to maximise the availability of our locomotive fleet with the regular B exams now being undertaken in under seven days and overall fleet availability increased to over 90%’, said David Fletcher, Director for Rail at DCRail’s parent company Cappagh Group. ‘This is a remarkable achievement on a small fleet of locomotives for which we plan 75% availability.’

A footbridge installed by Amco Giffen and Transport for Wales to replace a level crossing near Llandaf station opened on August 20.

Network Rail and contractor Spence are to install an additional 21 ticket gates including four wide access gates serving platforms 1-10 at London Liverpool Street station and convert four existing manual wide access barriers to automatic. To make room, five existing retail units will be removed in stages by spring 2025, with three new units provided in the area of the existing staffed Greater Anglia ticket office which is to be relocated on Platform 10 later in the year.

Northern is to work with The Purpose Coalition to produce a Breaking Down Barriers report to highlight the impact Northern makes on social mobility in the region, share current best practice, and identify ways to accelerate the progress being made.

Greater Anglia and The Virtual Tour Experts have launched an online virtual tour of Bury St Edmunds station to support journey planning, give passengers a clearer picture of the station before they travel and reduce anxiety.

Northern has appointed Chris Clarke as Head of Operational Delivery in the northwest. he was previously regional improvement manager, and spent 13 years at Transport for London.

Rail Forum’s Manufacturing Steering Group is to launch a Manufacturing Capability Brochure to help companies identify partners in the UK supply chain able to support their rail activities.

Carlisle Support Services has appointed Allan Gregory as Director of Transport Security & Policing, supporting its client base within the rail and transport sector. He recently retired as Assistant Chief Constable for British Transport Police.