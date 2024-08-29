Show Fullscreen

Network Rail has announced a ‘strategic moment’ for the East Coast Digital Programme with the completion of dynamic testing at the Rail Innovation & Development Centre in Melton of First in Class ETCS installations on a Govia Thameslink Railway Class 387/1 EMU and a DB Cargo Class 66 loco. The process has involved collaboration with Porterbrook and onboard equipment providers Alstom (Class 387) and Siemens Mobility (Class 66).

Network Rail is investigating the possibility of using Perpetual Timetable Simulation Modelling to significantly speed up the timetabling process while also producing high quality outputs. The target is to be able to model a Region in two weeks from receiving a timetable to calibrated simulation outputs, given the required infrastructure and rolling stock is already built in, and to model the entire network in five weeks.

Midlands Connect has published a report outlining how Shropshire businesses and organisations support proposals to modernise the line between Shrewsbury, Telford and Birmingham. Proposals includes raising the line speed to 145 km/h by addressing two ‘minor alignments’ within the railway corridor, as well as improvements to signalling. Future proposals will include electrification and an hourly service from Shrewsbury to London.

As a result of recent Taylor Swift concerts, Wembley Park London Underground station has recorded more than 150 000 entries and exits in a day for the first time since before the pandemic. TfL launched a map themed on the American singer-songwriter to create photo opportunities for fans.

Network Rail and Forestry & Land Scotland have completed a £300 000 two-year project to improve biodiversity near the Glenfinnan viaduct. Trees have been planted across 200 ha to protect, restore and expand habitats. Deer fencing has been installed at Ardmolich to protect the newly planted native woodlands from overgrazing.

HS1 Ltd has joined the Rail Safe Friendly programme which educates children and young people about the dangers present on the railway. More than 4 000 schools participate along with more than 80 industry partners.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded MTMS Ltd a £2m contract to maintain carriage washing and controlled emissions toilet equipment.

British Transport Police used drones to locate teenagers firing slingshots at trains on the Bishop Auckland line during July. Northern said no other slingshot attacks have been recorded in the area since then. ‘Mindless acts of vandalism like this can have potentially fatal consequences’, said BTP Inspector Mary-Anne Snowden. ‘Drones have demonstrated their effectiveness in tackling a variety of incidents through proactive and reactive flights across the network giving officers a bird’s-eye view of any criminality on the railway.’

c2c has achieved full re-accreditation under the Safeguarding on Rail Scheme following a detailed audit by the British Transport Police. Its score of 81% was up from 77% last year.

London Overground has installed drinking fountains at Bethnal Green, Bush Hill Park, Chingford, Gospel Oak, Highams Park and Homerton stations to help reduce the use of single-use plastic.