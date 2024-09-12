Show Fullscreen

Alstom has announced a ‘sector-leading’ maternity and adoption policy for UK staff, offering employees on leave full pay for up to 12 months. ‘This enhanced maternity policy is a significant step forward, and exemplifies how Alstom strives to ensure that women within the organisation are able to thrive both professionally and personally’, said Charlotte Briers, Rolling Stock Performance Lead and Chair of Voices of Women at Alstom. ‘Alongside the recent introduction of enhanced menopause support and emergency period care, it shows that Alstom is serious about being a workplace for women.’

Following a comprehensive search process, FirstGroup has appointed Lena Wilson as Chair from February 1. She is currently a non-executive director at NatWest Group and Chair of Picton Property Income, and has held roles on the boards of Scottish Power Renewables, Intertek Group and AGS Airports. David Martin retired from the FirstGroup board on September 10, with senior independent director Peter Lynas becoming Acting Chair until Wilson starts.

Mona Sihota has been appointed President of the Permanent Way Institution for a one-year term. Sihota has been Network Rail’s first head of drainage since 2016, responsible for overseeing all its drainage assets. ‘The impact of extreme and adverse weather on our railways has been profound’, she said. ‘I know from first-hand experience that the industry cannot work in isolation. Fostering collaboration and sharing innovations is key to improving and creating a more efficient and sustainable railway network that will ultimately enhance the industry’s resilience to climate change.’

An upgraded Travel South Yorkshire app has been launched, including ticket purchases, a journey planner with live bus, tram and train information including interactive current location, route maps and mode preference.

Govia Thameslink Railway now sells weekly, monthly and annual season tickets as barcode sTickets on smartphone apps. It said it had not been able to offer season tickets this way before because the barcodes could be shared, but new technology creates a unique barcode for every journey. Some routes are not covered if they start or end at another operator’s stations, include a London Travelcard, and are classified as a cross-London journey which includes the London Underground. GTR said it is ’working hard in collaboration with other operators, to enable more fares in the future’.

TransPennine Express has increased the 16-25 Railcard discount on its Standard Advance tickets from 33% to 50% when booking on a dedicated webpage or using a promotional code on its app.

Carlisle Support Services has reached a national voluntary recognition agreement with the RMT union, which is it says is the first of its kind within the outsourced industry. Carlisle employs 2 400 people in the rail sector and works with 14 train operating businesses.

Lumo has appointed Newcastle-based O.agency as its PR agency. ‘Lumo is a really exciting business’, said O.agency MD Kirsty Ostell. ’As a challenger brand in the UK rail industry, there is an appetite for Lumo’s PR to be bold and fun and we can’t wait to help them achieve their goals.’

Govia Thameslink Railway has appointed John Gerrard as its Chief Finance Officer from November. He is currently lead finance director at the Great British Railways Transition Team and has also held senior roles during 15 years at Network Rail. Current CFO Ralph Pidsley has retired.