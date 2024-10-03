Show Fullscreen

Northern has deployed Recite Me to make its website more accessible by enabling people to change the font, text size and text colour or use a read-aloud function. It can also translate information on the website into more than 100 languages.

ScotRail is to restore its full timetable on October 7, replacing the temporary timetable introduced on July 10. It said this cannot be done overnight, as it requires assessing driver availability, creating and publishing train crew rosters/rotas, ensuring rolling stock is at the correct depots at the correct time, gaining approval from Network Rail to ensure the timetable fits in with other operator and updating all systems with the correct information

Vp’s Torrent Trackside equipment rental business has been awarded a two-year framework contract to provide lighting and fencing to the Central Rail Systems Alliance of Balfour Beatty, Network Rail, Atkins Réalis and TSO.

Aerco is offering plug-and-play connector kits featuring the ABCIRH range of connectors from TT Electronics which are fully approved by Network Rail for cables to lineside signalling equipment. The kits include connectors, backshell adaptors, heatshrink boots, protective caps, contacts, gaskets, filler plugs and dummy contacts as referenced in Network Rail’s SE-SK harness drawings.

Dave Bates has been appointed as Managing Director of rolling stock engineering business CWE, which was acquired by William Cook Rail earlier this year. Bates joined CWE as an apprentice coupler fitter in 2004.

Following a successful trial and positive feedback, Northern is planning to introduce British Sign Language announcements on all its services during 2025. The technology developed by InfoTec and Signapse puts a sign language interpreter appears on the on-board screens to tell customers which station they are approaching. The interpreters will be filmed signing each station,before AI software uses the clips to create the video announcements for customers. Northern is exploring long-term plans to introduce BSL announcements about cancellations, delays and other incidents.