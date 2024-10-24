The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is investigating a collision between the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Machynlleth to Shrewsbury train which occurred 800 m west of the passing loop at Talerddig at 19.26 on October 21. One passenger died, four other people were seriously injured and 11 more people required hospital treatment. On October 22 RAIB said its initial inspection had found evidence that wheel/rail adhesion was relatively low, suggesting that the train may have entered into wheel slide when braking, and this was an area of ongoing investigation.

The Secretary of State for Transport has approved a Transport & Works Act Order for works between Leeds and Micklefield as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. This includes the replacement of five level crossings with safer alternatives, reconstruction or removal of bridges to enable electrification and the installation of some small-scale infrastructure.

Rail Partners organised a Delivering Growth Summit for freight operators on October 15, focusing on practical measures including how to strengthen business confidence to secure investment. ‘Rail freight growth will not just happen on its own’, said Rail Partners CEO Andy Bagnall. ‘It is vital that government and industry work in partnership to ensure that the conditions are right for investment, to allow more goods to move by rail in future. Creating a level playing field between transport modes through the right incentives will ensure rail can compete fairly with road haulage, securing future investment from rail freight companies in new and greener services.’

A Community Rail Partnership has been formed to help develop and promote the Ipswich to Cambridge route. The most significant funding will come from Greater Anglia and Suffolk County Council, which as agreed to host the CRP officer’s role. Further funding will come from Cambridge & Peterborough Combined Authority, West Suffolk Council, Mid Suffolk District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Cambridge City Council.

Faced with a market shortage of prefabricated fatigue-rated rebar couplers for the construction of the Copthall tunnel, HS2 contractor Skanska Costain Strabag JV commissioned Leviat to create an on-site steel threading facility. This removed the risk of delays, reduced lorry movements, cut waste and saved at least £22m.

Speedy Hire has signed an agreement to provide lighting and fencing to the Central Rail Systems Alliance of Network Rail, Balfour Beatty, Atkins Réalis and TSO for use on track renewals and infrastructure projects across the North West & Central and Eastern regions.

Rail Forum has launched a digital UK Rail Manufacturing Capability Brochure featuring 50 of its members. The first edition contains case studies, a capability matrix, interactive mapping and a directory. Nicola Islef, Head of Marketing & Communications at Transport Design International, said ’this brochure is an important tool for UK manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate and support each other in rail projects, both nationally and globally’.

Trenitalia c2c has appointed Stephanie Michael as its first Chief of Staff, who will work with the executive team to develop and deliver a long-term net zero strategy and embedding it into ways of working. She joins c2c from FS Group and Trenitalia UK, where she was headed Operational Risk & Governance and Company Secretary.

Ricky Ravenhill has been appointed Head of Commercial at CWE, overseeing all commercial operations including sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships. He joined the rolling stock component overhaul and repair company in 2022, and previously spent 18 years as a professional footballer representing Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Notts County, Northampton Town and Mansfield.