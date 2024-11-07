Show Fullscreen

Network Rail Property has launched consultation on a new plan for development at London Liverpool Street station including an office building on top of the concourse. NR said the previous scheme submitted in 2023 had ‘generated significant objection from heritage organisations’, and the latest plans developed with ACME would ‘respect the station’s unique heritage’ and ’celebrate Victorian features including the original trainshed and the Great Eastern Hotel’.

Show Fullscreen

ScotRail has announced plans to alter some ticket office opening hours in 2025, ’reflecting changing travel and ticket purchasing patterns’. This will see opening hours increased at 12 ticket offices and decreased at 54. ScotRail said there would be no job losses or redundancies, as staff will carry out other duties within their existing job description, such as ticket barrier duties and revenue protection. The operator said 16% of sales are via ticket offices, and 90% of those sales are at 20 stations; 20% of sales are via ticket vending machines, and 43% are through the website or the app.

Show Fullscreen

Arriva has announced that David Brown is to retire as Managing Director, UK Trains, at the end of November.

West Midlands Railway is to trial new calling patterns at Bordesley station, which only has regular services on Birmingham City FC matchdays. For the next two games only, Birmingham-bound trains will call before the match, and afterwards only trains towards Dorridge or Stratford-upon-Avon will stop. Passengers travelling in the other directions are advised to use Birmingham Moor Street. ‘We have seen a significant increase in the number of spectators travelling by train’, said Customer Experience Director Jonny Wiseman. ‘Due to the unusual layout of the station, with the island platform accessed by a single staircase, coupled with the increased footfall, fans have experienced long waits on a number of occasions.’ He said ’we believe limiting services at the station to one direction only before and after games will result in a more comfortable travelling experience for all our passengers.’

GWR has awarded Mitie a four-year contract covering facilities management and maintenance at six depots and 203 stations.

RSSB has appointed Navitas Engineering to investigate the background and rationale for the traction power parameters of AC electric rolling stock operating on the national network.

Show Fullscreen

Transport for London began accepting applications for 18+ Oyster photocards and several other concessions from November 4, as it continues to restore digital services following a ‘highly sophisticated’ cybersecurity incident detected on September 1. Operators will continue to accept expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards until December 31.

Network Rail is seeking expressions of interest to participate in a competitive procurement process for a single supplier framework to facilitate the design, supply and fitment of ETCS Level 2 to various classes of locomotives. NR is seeking to engage with the market to understand the level of interest, ability to meet the technical requirements, the number of suppliers able to offer modular technology, potential risks to the procurement, responses to the proposed commercial arrangements and the route to market.

Show Fullscreen

c2c and local charity theSycamore Trust have made a short film that shows how families with a neurodiverse family member might travel on the rail network.

Northern says sales of Advance tickets are up almost 10% in the last year. From November 4 they are available to buy from 12 weeks to 15 min before departure, both online and over the counter.

Show Fullscreen

Hull Trains says its 12-month trial of once again providing a food and drink service in standard class has been a success and will be made a long-term aspect of its onboard offer. This will create 12 permanent roles at Hull Trains, including nine onboard hosts and three service centre assistants.

The planning application for the £100m Liverpool Baltic station scheme has been submitted to Liverpool council. It ‘isn’t just about improving connectivity — it’s about creating new opportunities, connecting our communities to jobs, education, and each other, and contributing to a healthier, greener Liverpool City Region’, said metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, who pledged to have the station open by 2027.

LNER Managing Director David Horne and Network Rail Finance & Commercial Director Sam Turner have been appointed trustees of the Railway Benefit Fund.

Show Fullscreen

Philip Sherratt joined the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators as CEO on October 28, succeeding Annette Shipley who held the role on an interim basis and returns to her role as Deputy CEO.

Aaron Engineering Group has appointed Danny Lane as Chief Operating Officer. He was most recently Rail Systems IDT Director & Programme Director at Amey Rail. ‘With a truly multi-disciplinary offering, including access, civil engineering, facilities management, fire & security and HV services, I believe Aaron Engineering Group can be a real disruptor to the industry’, he said.