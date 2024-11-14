Show Fullscreen

Network Rail has awarded Morgan Sindall Infrastructure a £22m contract for works on the Victorian trainshed at London Liverpool Street station. Lichen-covered panels over platforms 1-10 will be replaced to provide a lighter environment, and drainage improved to cope with more frequent and intense rain storms. Completion is planned by the end of 2026.

After five years of delivering cleaning services at the stations managed by London Overground operator Arriva Rail London, Carlisle Support Services has secured an additional contract to provide preventative and reactive maintenance and station improvements.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has become the 400th member of the Railway Industry Association, saying it is looking to accelerate its growth with rolling stock suppliers. RIA Chief Executive Darren Caplan said ‘RIA’s membership has grown significantly since we started modernising our offer in recent years, from 190 companies in 2018, to 300 by 2022 and now to 400 in 2024. There is a clear need for businesses in the rail supply chain to be represented and championed, particularly at a time when confidence in the market is uncertain.’

The Rail Safety & Standards Board and UK Rail Research & Innovation Network’s Centre of Excellence in Rolling Stock organised the ’How can we deliver the Rail Technical Strategy 2024?’ event to bring together academics and industry leaders at the University of Huddersfield’s Institute of Railway Research. Topics included automated driver competency indicators, RSSB’s Red Aspect Approach to Signals Toolkit, wheel impact load detector data and simulating braking performance for more reliable operations.

Contractors CML and Henley Restoration & Remedials used low pressure but high temperature steam jets to clean the Portland stone North Eastern Railway war memorial in York. ‘Getting all the necessary permissions, meticulous planning and testing safe cleaning methods in advance has been time consuming, but it was crucial for us, in the monument’s centenary year, to get the cleaning done properly and in time for Remembrance Sunday’, said Network Rail Senior Programme Manager Craig Hall.

From November 10 train doors on all services from Birmingham New Street close up to 40 sec before departure, a 10 sec increase for some services. ‘This change will help passengers have a more reliable and on time journey’, said Steven Ireland, Head of Stations, Security & Customer Relationship Management for Network Rail’s Central route.

Bank of England lead recruiter Philip Smith has been announced as a trustee of the Railway Mission.