Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK worked with Northern to prepare the CAF Class 331 and 195 multiple-units for the leaf fall season. This included cleaning and refilling 404 sand hoppers, replacing sand valves and pressure regulating valves and ensuring thorough testing of each unit to improve traction control on slippery tracks. Ford & Stanley Talent Services Group provided technicians to assist in timely project delivery.

Transport for Wales Rail now offers passengers the option to bid for upgrades to first class through the Seatfrog app on services from Cardiff to Holyhead or Manchester.

Southeastern is to take over 13 Class 377 EMUS from Govia Thameslink Railway by December 2025. They will mainly be used to replace the older Networker EMUs on the Maidstone East and Tunbridge Wells lines. Maintenance will continue to be provided by GTR. On November 28 Southeastern said ’further work to improve the existing Metro fleet will be announced shortly and a procurement process to replace the fleet of Networkers with new or upgraded trains continues’.

Avanti West Coast has launched Safety Thirst, a 0·5% pale ale from Birmingham Brewing Company, as part of a campaign to help reduce customer accidents at stations and on trains over Christmas.

Northern’s U16 Education Season Ticket scheme offering a 50% discount on the regular price of a child ticket has been extended to some TransPennine Express services.

Alternative transport provider Great British Rail Replacement has appointed Shakil Akbar as Rail Replacement Manager North. He has held roles at Fraser Eagle, First Rail Support and Abellio Rail Replacement.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded Socotec UK two contracts to provide environmental monitoring services for its stations and its depots. This includes water hygiene services, asbestos monitoring and fire risk assessments.

James Coyle has been promoted from Head of Operations to Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, which provides security services for clients primarily in the rail industry. Services include mobile patrols and manned guarding. Coyle takes over from Tyler LeMay who is now CEO.

Northern has appointed Joanna Milton to the new role of Head of Engineering Facilities & Infrastructure, responsible for supporting train servicing, maintenance and fleet performance. She has held senior engineering and programme delivery roles with Thames Water, Great Western Railway and Network Rail.

The charity partners for next year’s Railway 200 events to mark the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway are Alzheimer’s Research UK, Railway Mission, Railway Benefit Fund, Railway Children and Transport Benevolent Fund CIO.