HS2 Ltd’s Birmingham Curzon Street station contractor Mace Dragados JV has awarded MPB Structures the contract to build the substructure foundations. This will follow piling works currently being delivered by Keltbray, and includes removing 65 000 m3 of earth, using around 17 000 m3 of concrete to install 417 pile caps, and over 4 700 tonnes of reinforcing steel to make the station’s ground beams. Further contracts will be awarded in the coming months, with work on the main station structure to start next year.

The Welsh government has approved the Cardiff Parkway station project. This ‘will significantly improve our transport infrastructure, leading to economic growth and job creation across Cardiff and the wider region’, said Cardiff Council Leader Huw Thomas. ‘This project will help tackle traffic congestion from the east of Cardiff, and as part of the Cardiff Capital Region investment zone will bring additional benefits such as tax incentives and direct support for innovation to attract businesses and investors.’

Network Rail has appointed Jacobs as sole provider under the eight-year Technical Services Integration Delivery Partner framework contract for the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme. The scope of services includes technical system integration, custodian of scope, cross-project integration, technical change control, development engineering and design and programme business case production.

On February 4 Professor Iain Docherty took up the role of Chair of Scottish Rail Holdings Ltd, the Scottish government company that owns ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.

East Midlands Combined County Authority has joined the Urban Transport Group as its eighth Principal Member. EMCCA was established in February 2024 and brings together Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire county councils and Derby and Nottingham city councils.

West Ham United has joined Trainline’s ‘I came by train’ initiative, with fans to receive 20% discount codes for rail travel to selected Premier League and Barclays Women’s Super League away fixtures.

RAIB makes two recommendations in its report into the derailment of a passenger train at Roudham Heath in Norfolk on February 6 2024. These ask Forestry England and Network Rail to review their processes for inspecting and managing trees within falling distance of the railway, to consider the effects of high soil saturation levels on the risk of trees falling and to make any appropriate changes.