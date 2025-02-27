Show Fullscreen

A Southeastern Class 465 Networker EMU has been returned to a modern variant of the Network SouthEast ‘toothpaste’ livery, funded by leasing company Angel Trains and undertaken by Wabtec during scheduled heavy maintenance. The original livery was updated by designer Creactive to meet modern accessibility requirements, with grey rather than blue doors and minor changes to highlight door buttons and maintain minimum distances between other design elements.

CrossCountry has appointed Shiona Rolfe as Managing Director t from March 1. She joins from Amazon where she headed fulfilment operations in South West England and West Yorkshire. Prior to that she held a number of positions at Royal Mail, culminating in Service Delivery Director, Southern region. Amanda Furlong, Interim Managing Director of UK Trains at Arriva, said ’her proven track record of delivering transformational change and operational excellence will be crucial in providing the leadership needed to improve performance and drive the business forward’.

Siemens Mobility has installed 1 700 solar panels covering 20 000 m2 on the on the trucking, final assembly and commissioning buildings at its Goole site. These are capable of generating up to 1 MW. Energy produced during the site’s non-production hours is exported back to the grid, while any additional energy required during peak times is taken exclusively from renewable sources.

Thomas Pocklington Trust and the Chartered Institute of Highways & Transport have developed an accredited vision impairment awareness e-learning course to increase understanding of the needs of blind and partially sighted people among transport professionals. Dave Smith of Sight Loss Councils said that compared to other modes ‘trains are generally more accessible thanks to Passenger Assistance, but navigating stations can still prove hazardous. Routes connecting different modes of transport often have obstacles and lack proper crossing points, making the journey even more challenging.’

Cleshar used Mapei specialist mortars, adhesive, grout, sealant, UltraCare maintenance products and Silancolor Tonachino Plus paint for the refurbishment of tiled and rendered areas at London Underground’s Kentish Town station.

TransPennine Express has launched a TransPennine Kitchen: Coast to Coast menu in first class on services between Liverpool and Newcastle, building on West Coast Kitchen on its routes between northwest England and Scotland. It includes a bacon cheeseburger with Northumberland smoked cheese, steak & Newcastle Brown Ale pie, sausage rolls from The Original Baker, Harrogate Blue and Northumberland Nettle cheese, and black pudding from the Bury Black Pudding Co.

Surveying company Plowman Craven has established an inspection division, which will use drones with thermal, LiDAR and photogrammetry capabilities. ‘Capitalising on the inherent links between geospatial and inspection disciplines, this launch builds on Plowman Craven’s existing strengths and proven track record such as our AI-based rail survey and inspection offering’, said CEO David Locker.

James Richardson has taken up the role of Transpennine Route Upgrade Managing Director. He was previously Managing Director of the Skanska Costain Strabag JV delivering the HS2 London tunnels. ‘I’m thrilled to be leading a programme of such national and regional importance’, he said on February 20. Electric services between York and Church Fenton are expected to start by the end of this year, and the upgrade of Mirfield station will be completed and a Transport & Works Act Order application will be submitted for further work packages.