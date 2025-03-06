Show Fullscreen

Northern Trains passengers can now use the free GoodMaps app to guide themselves around Manchester Victoria, Bolton, Blackpool North and Meadowhall stations as part of a one-year trial. The AI-driven audio guidance and visual map app is designed to assist anyone who is unfamiliar with the stations, including those with visual or hearing impairments, neurodiverse individuals and people who do not speak English as a first language. ‘We would really welcome feedback from our customers on the app and how else we can create further improvements’, said Alex Hornby, Northern’s Commercial & Customer Director.

LPA Group has announced a £1·72m contract to supply replacement inter-car jumpers for Electrostar EMUs by June 2026.

Northern Trains has awarded DB ESG a contract for passenger information system and energy metering upgrades on its fleet of 16 Class 333 electric multiple-units. DB ESG will manage the installation at Northern’s Skipton Sidings, with each trainset to be completed in three days.

Polish company Petrosoft.pl is working with digital consultancy Migo to bring its RAILSoft IT platform for fleet management, scheduling, maintenance, and safety oversight at railway companies and intermodal terminals to the UK rail market.

Network Rail’s Wales & Borders Route is using Tended’s geofencing technology in what the supplier says is the largest deployment to date. This follows successful pilots across the route, where standard operating procedures were developed to create a clear roadmap for integrating the technology into business-as-usual processes. Work activities for the deployment have been prioritised by risk, with a primary focus on teams and individuals working near open lines.

On March 5 HS2 Ltd opened recruitment for its 2025 graduate programme, with 30 places in the digital engineering, environment, finance, project management, project controls, procurement, digital analytics, asset management and commercial teams. Learners will complete six-month rotational placements, working in different departments across their specialist subject area.

East West Rail has appointed Ben Rule as Railway Operations Director from later this year. Andrew West is to join EWR from Arup as Engineering, Technical & Safety Director.

This month the Rail Safety & Standards Board is launching the Safe Insights safety reporting system to replace the Safety Management Intelligence System. This ‘promises to streamline data input, enhance analysis and accelerate safety improvements’, said RSSB Director of System Safety & Health Chris Knowles. ’For over two decades, SMIS has been the cornerstone of safety incident reporting, driving significant advancements in rail safety and efficiency. Building on that heritage, RSSB has developed Safe Insights.’

Network Rail has signed an agreement to use the Bluebell Railway’s facilities for community engagement activities including rail experience days to help promote the role of rail to people considering a career in the industry.

To mark Ramadan, TransPennine Express is offering complimentary dates to passengers in first class who are breaking their fast while travelling on its services after 17.30 during March.

On February 27 Network Rail was fined £3·41m and ordered to pay costs of £43 096 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974 following an incident at Surbiton on February 9 2021. This saw a track worker struck and fatally injured by a passenger train. The Office of Rail & Road’s investigation identified failings with planning, monitoring and supervision to ensure the workers were adequately protected while carrying out maintenance activities.