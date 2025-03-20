The Welsh government has unveiled images of a revamped Cardiff Central station ahead of the submission of a planning request to take the £140m refurbishment scheme forward. The proposed improvements will modernise the station and support long-term passenger growth, and include a larger concourse to increase capacity, improve passenger flow and access through additional gate-lines, and improve access to other transport modes. A business case submitted last year is awaiting approval; funding would come from the UK Department for Transport, Cardiff Capital Region as well as the Welsh government.

Rope & Sling Specialists provided a spreader beam and rigging gear for use below-the-hook of a 750 tonne capacity Liebherr LTM1750-9.1 mobile crane used on Transpennine Route Upgrade works in Huddersfield.

FirstGroup has published its first Climate Transition Plan setting out a strategy to reduce emissions, manage climate-related risks, drive modal shift and contribute to growth.

Northern Ireland’s Translink is working with AMC Training & Consultancy to deploy Tended’s geofencing technology to enhance the safety of railway projects.

Greater Anglia has modified the control switches used to power the overhead lines in part of Ilford EMU depot. The change means that tracks around the train washer can have the power switched off independently from those which connect the depot with the main line. The operator says that this should improve access for maintenance teams looking after the washing plant, and ease the planning requirements for moving trains on and off the depot.