Speaking to the Railway Industry Association’s Innovation Conference in Newport on March 25, West Coast Partnership Managing Director Shamit Gaiger said its operating arm Avanti West Coast and industry stakeholders were seeking to trial a revised fare structure. A ‘low-cost aviation type approach’ to fares could be rolled out over the next two years, she told attendees. This would address ‘affordability, which is our passengers’ biggest pain point’.

RSSB Research Director Luisa Moisio told the RIA Innovation Conference that the organisation was working with Transport for Wales to trial novel dampers on the Mk IV coaches owned by the operator and used on Cardiff – Manchester services. If successfully deployed, Moisio said this would be a ‘tangible example’ of technology transfer from another sector, the components having been first developed for use in Formula One motor racing by the McLaren team.

Greater Anglia has partnered with SignLive to launch a British Sign Language interpreter service via app. This enables people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate with its customer relations teams.

Story Contracting has completed a 34-week refurbishment of a three-span wrought iron bridge built in 1879 which carries the Oban line over the River Awe. This included the installation of a fully encapsulated access scaffold, grit blasting and preparation of all associated steelwork, condition-led repairs of steelwork, masonry repairs to the structure’s piers and abutments, timber deck replacement and painting the steelwork.

Trenitalia c2c has extended Amulet’s contract to provide security services for five years, with an option for a further two years.

Ellie Burrows started in the role of Managing Director for Network Rail’s Eastern Region on March 24, working alongside newly appointed Deputy Regional Managing Director Jamie Burles. Burrows was previously Managing Director for NR’s Southern Region and replaces Jake Kelly, who has returned to the North West & Central Region as Managing Director.

Northern operated a dementia-friendly ‘Forget Me Not’ service on the Middlesbrough – Whitby line on March 19. Lisa Williams, General Manager of Esk Valley Railway Development Co, said it was ’so important to offer an opportunity to those living with dementia and their carers the chance to meet with others going through a similar experience. We discovered that both live music and massages are important to them and offering these on board is a very rewarding experience. The next services are schedule for May 21, July 16 and September 17.

Applications have opened for 30 places on Balfour Beatty Vinci’s HS2 undergraduate scheme for people who live or study in the Midlands. All placements will begin in July and include opportunities at BBV’s construction sites and offices in Birmingham and Warwickshire. There are opportunities in civil engineering, quantity surveying, design engineering, environment & sustainable delivery and business support functions including IT and finance.

Transport for Wales has appointed Marie Daly as Chief Operating Officer from April 1, replacing Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde. She is currently Chief Customer & Culture Officer.

Translink has appointed Ricardo Rail to support the update of its safety management system arrangements in preparation for a single safety certificate application via the European Rail Agency One Stop Shop during summer 2025. Ricardo will also support the Northern Irish operator with developing a five-year audit plan and completing its current assurance programme.

Tristan McMichael, Business Development Director, Ireland & Northern Ireland at Alstom, has been appointed Chair of the Railway Industry Association’s Northern Ireland Leadership Group. Ashley Gierth, Senior Programme Manager at Babcock Rail, becomes Vice-Chair.

ScotRail has awarded Tentacle Solutions a contract to supply and support off-the-shelf security software for its stations.