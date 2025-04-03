Show Fullscreen

An LNER Hitachi Azuma electro-diesel trainset ran between Leeds, Doncaster, Chesterfield and London St Pancras in the early hours of March 28 as the operator explores options to divert services into alternative London terminals when parts of the East Coast Main Line are closed. Hull Trains already makes use of St Pancras when King’s Cross is not available.

Network Rail has appointed Balfour Beatty Rail, Colas Rail, Swietelsky Babcock Rail and VolkerRail to a £1·1bn framework covering the tamper and regulator services for eight-years from April 1. Approximately 15 000 operational shifts will be delivered per year.

Show Fullscreen

On April 1 ScotRail launched a one-year pilot scheme offering free rail travel for companions of blind and partially sighted people holding an eye +1 National Entitlement Card. This aims to make rail travel more affordable and accessible by introducing a consistent, Scotland-wide policy for free companion rail travel, aligning with existing concessionary bus and ferry travel.

Show Fullscreen

Telent has been awarded a contract to manage and maintain CCTV and ticket office intruder alarms systems across Govia Thameslink Railway’s Thameslink and Great Northern estate, and Passenger Help Points at Southern stations.

Show Fullscreen

This month Northern will test a scheme that uses QR codes at unstaffed stations between Preston and Colne to alert the conductor of their assistance requirements up to 10 min before departure. Alerts are sent to the conductor as the requests are made, rather than only at the start of the journey.

Wagon leasing company VTG Rail UK has promoted Marc Hurn from Sales & Marketing Director to Managing Director, succeeding Colin Denman who has been promoted to the position of Chief Customer Service Officer based at VTG’s headquarters in Hamburg.

Show Fullscreen

London Overground operator Arriva Rail London has appointed Charlotte Whitfield as Operations Director. She joined ARL in 2017 as a General Manager and became Customer Experience Director in 2021.

Mace has been appointed to two frameworks to provide a range of professional services, including Programme and Project Management, Engineering, Commercial Services, Construction and Project Management Office roles to support Network Rail’s North West & Central and Eastern region Asset Protection Services Teams, focusing on ensuring third-party and outside-party projects are delivered efficiently and in compliance with relevant standards.

Show Fullscreen

External works contractor Ground Control is introducing Tended’s geofencing technology at worksites in Wales. ‘We can get a better overview of the location of our plant and equipment to improve worksite safety’, said Operations Director James Hanna.