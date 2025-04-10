Show Fullscreen

c2c is trialling British Sign Language information totems at London Fenchurch Street and Southend Central stations for three months, and if successful they could be rolled out elsewhere. ‘There is a common misconception that all d/Deaf people can read, write or understand text based or written information. But for most Deaf people who are sign language users and have been deaf all of their lives, English is a second language and as such they may have a limited ability to read, write or understand the text or written information displayed to them’, said accessibility & Integrated Travel Manager Steve Scutt.

Sisk Rail has been appointed to Network Rail’s five-year Lot 3 Buildings Western framework. This includes planned, unplanned and cyclical maintenance, projects works and emergency works for an estimated 250 buildings and stations including Reading, Bristol Temple Meads, Exeter and Plymouth. Sisk Rail will employ over 150 people predominantly based along the route, and plans to hire 28 apprentices.

RSSB is working on a project to lower the cost of installing signalling on new connections from main lines to freight facilities, by treating infrequent movements like engineering possessions.

Lumo is using Marka’s standardised sustainability rating for the hospitality industry to provide greater transparency on its sustainability offering while encouraging the rest of the sector to adopt greener practices. Initiatives include paperless ticketing, replacing plastic bottles onboard with sustainable alternatives and a 50% plant-based menu.

Northern is working with Komoot to suggest scenic walking and cycling routes from stations on the Buxton and Northumberland lines.

Network Rail has appointed a 50:50 joint venture of AtkinsRéalis and Arcadis to a framework contract to support the design of Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Integrated Rail Plan, Network North and the Enhancements Portfolio within Network Rail Eastern region.

Commenting on the government’s A Railway Fit for Britain’s Future consultation on reform, House of Commons Transport Committee Chair Ruth Cadbury has said ‘in contrast with the previous government’s draft Rail Reform Bill, we note with concern that the latest consultation omits any reference to placing a duty on Great British Railways to have regard to accessibility. Services that work for those with disabilities work better for everyone, and we urge the government to put this perennially overlooked issue at the heart of every aspect of its plans to revitalise rail.’

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has awarded a partnership of Egis and Pell Frischmann the light and heavy rail lots of its Engineers Consultancy Services Framework contracts. This covers technical advice and services including investigations, planning, design, operations and maintenance.