Network Rail and principal contractor Story have completed a £33m land reinforcement intervention on the East Coast Main Line at Browney Curve alongside the River Browney in County Durham. More than 500 piles have been installed to prevent potential landslips. These used 9 000 tonnes of non-prime second-hand steel stock, materials sourced from local suppliers and energy-saving technical innovations in the pile design.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems’ Merak brand has been awarded a five-year extension of its HVAC repairs, spares and on-site support maintenance contract covering the Chiltern Railways fleet. Knorr-Bremse will work with other maintenance providers including Arriva Train Care.

Network Rail has appointed Telent to deliver a telecoms renewal programme throughout the Wales & Western Region, in the first telecoms-only framework contract to be awarded for Control Period 7.

In a trading update for the year to March 31 2025, specialist equipment rental business Vp plc said activity levels in Network Rail’s Control Period 7 have been slower than anticipated. Vp said it remains optimistic about prospects within the rail sector and the launch of its Vp Rail business ’positions the group well to take full advantage of opportunities as they arise’.

TransPennine Express launched a spring/summer menu on first class on its West Coast Main Line services. This features an exclusive Lancaster Supernova pale ale supplied by Lancaster Brewery. Other suppliers include Pie Demand, and wine is from The Copper Crew.

Aerial survey, inspection and lifting company PDG Aviation Services has acquired Team UAV to enhance its capabilities in the rail, power and utilities sectors.

Resonate Group has appointed former Network Rail Operations Manager Ben Rudkin as Operations Director to lead service delivery for its data-driven rail and traffic management technologies.

Network Rail Property has submitted an application to redevelop London Liverpool Street station, with the cost to be covered by private sector partnerships through the creation of office space above the station. NR said the plans have ‘evolved significantly in several ways’ from previous controversial proposals.