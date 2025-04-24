Show Fullscreen

The first of Southeastern’s 36 Bombardier Transportation Class 376 EMUs to be refreshed with a blue livery and LED lighting has re-entered passenger service. This is stage one of a programme being undertaken with Alstom and leasing company Eversholt Rail which will include at-seat power sockets and refurbished seating; the first train with the full refresh is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

Show Fullscreen

Isle of Wight ferry operator Wightlink, the New Forest Community Rail Partnership and CrossCountry have added the route between Ashurst, Brockenhurst, Lymington and by ferry to Yarmouth to the Window Seater travel guide smartphone app.

Show Fullscreen

West Midlands Trains formations have been added to the Realtime Trains’ Know Your Train feature, which now covers 19 passenger train operators.

Colas Rail UK is rolling out the use of Sulnox’s Eco organic biodegradable fuel conditioner additive to cut emissions. Sulnox said this is its first significant involvement in the rail market, building on its activities in the shipping sector. Trials were facilitated by Sulnox distributor A&S International, with tamper emissions monitored by independent compliance group Socotec and locomotive emissions measured by Cura Terrae.

Lumo has launched an online seat selection tool. The open access operator is also giving its seats a ‘comfier and harder wearing material’.

AECOM has been appointed to Network Rail’s Asset Protection support services framework for the North West & Central region. The three-year framework with an optional two-year extension will see AECOM help mitigate risks to the railway during third-party work on or near Network Rail-owned or operated infrastructure. AECOM will be supported by SLC.

Show Fullscreen

Law firm Ashurst advised Hitachi Rail on a seven-year extension of its contract to maintain ScotRail’s Class 385 EMU fleet

TransPennine Express Managing Director, Chris Jackson, has been appointed a patron of the Transport Benevolent Fund charity.

RAIB makes four recommendations in its report into a track worker near miss at Chiltern Green between Harpenden and Luton on April 23 2024. These are for Keltbray Infrastructure Services Ltd to review and amend how it plans work on or near the line; for RSSB to follow the relevant rail industry processes to review and amend as necessary the rail industry standard requirements for warning signage at structures with restricted clearance; for Network Rail to record its lineside signage assets, determine what inspection and maintenance regime is required for these assets, and then schedule these activities; for Network Rail to reduce the risks to railway staff due to warning signage not being fitted to structures with restricted clearance. RAIB has also identified four learning points.