Avanti West Coast has given a Hitachi Evero trainset a ‘Together We Roll’ livery created by digital artist Baraka Carberry celebrate the ethnicity of employees and communities across its network with ‘scenes of people, culture, colours and joy’.

The Western Gateway pan-regional partnership is to close on June 6 after the UK government ceased to provide funding at the end of March. Started as a collaboration between the cities of Bristol, Cardiff and Newport in 2016, the Western Gateway became a government supported Pan-Regional Partnership in 2019, bringing together 28 local authorities on both sides of the Severn Estuary. It had been developing a series of proposals to enhance rail services across south Wales and southwest England, including proposals for 30 more stations and targets for a 30 min journey time between Cardiff and Bristol.

Wigan Council has approved the planning application for the planned £32m station in Golborne, and Transport for Greater Manchester has appointed Murphy to develop the design to support the full business case. Opening is planned for 2027.

Northern has directly awarded original manufacturer CAF a £112m 10-year technical support and spares supply services contract covering its 43 Class 331 electric multiple-units.

Telent has renewed its partnership with Learn Live’s Rail Safe Friendly programme which delivers Network Rail safety awareness video content directly to schools.

Liverpool City Council has granted planning permission for the £100m Liverpool Baltic station scheme. Construction of the Merseyrail station is expected to start in early 2026 for opening at the end of 2027.

Workforce travel platform Roomex has worked with technology provider Vibe to develop a corporate rail travel booking platform for the UK market.

Trenitalia’s c2c has joined the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse network that works with employers to help them implement effective internal policies on domestic abuse, as well as providing awareness and signposting resources.

Scotland’s Railway has installed British Sign Language totems which use a virtual interpreter to provide real-time travel information at Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Haymarket and Dundee stations.

Network Rail supported the design of a new set of National Occupational Standards for Resilience & Emergencies published by The Workforce Development Trust. The standards have been developed to strengthen organisational and societal resilience to known and unknown threats, such as climate change or a pandemic.

Advance tickets can now be purchased from TransPennine Express ticket machines up to 10 min before services depart.