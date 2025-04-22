Show Fullscreen

UK: Unicard has announced that it is the first supplier to have its software partially certified as compliant with the first phase of the latest version of the ITSO Specification for integrated public transport smart ticketing.

Version 2.1.5, which the Department for Transport approved in March, introduces features such as media tailored for in-wallet digital ticketing. This reflects ITSO’s response to industry trends and government initiatives aimed at digitising transport ticketing, offering passengers the choice between digital or physical ticket options.

The approval of version 2.1.5 comes 15 years after the release of the previous version 2.1.4.

Unicard is now updating its other ITSO products to be ready for ITSO certification for phase 2 of version 2.1.5.