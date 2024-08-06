Show Fullscreen

UK: Train drivers’ union ASLEF has written to all passenger train operators and Network Rail to calling for ‘clear, unequivocal action and leadership from the whole rail industry’ to protect staff and the travelling public from the ‘far right thuggery and rioting in our towns’.

On August 5 ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan wrote to employers asking what steps were being taken to protect people, what checks are being made to prevent ticketless travel, and what measures are being put in place with the British Transport Police.

Whelan has also issued a statement condemning the racist violence on behalf of all the trade unions affiliated to the Labour Party, including ASLEF and TSSA. He said that ’those who have caused this violence must be brought to justice, including those inciting the violence online or behind the scenes’.