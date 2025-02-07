Show Fullscreen

UK: Wabtec has announced plans to close its Doncaster site and withdraw from the UK rolling stock maintenance market, with up to 300 jobs at risk.

Following the announcement to staff on February 7 Wabtec told Rail Business UK that ’following a comprehensive review of the product lines and cost challenges at the Doncaster plant, our proposal is to complete our current projects, then withdraw from the vehicle maintenance market in the UK and close the site’.

Statutory consultation will begin in the coming weeks.

Options being evaluated include the consolidation of remaining component production at another UK location, or relocation to a nearby site.

Meanwhile ‘work will continue on all current projects at the Doncaster site, and we remain focused on delivering our customer commitments.’

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said ‘it is of course disappointing to hear that Wabtec are consulting on their future in Doncaster, we are mindful of their operating circumstances. We do hope that a solution can be found that safeguards the local workforce and continues their presence in Doncaster. As a council we are supporting the company’s leadership with suitable site options in the city and [Business Doncaster is] ready to support. Doncaster has a proud heritage and equally future in the rail industry and we will do what we can to continue that tradition.’

Labour & Co-operative MP for Doncaster Central Sally Jameson said ‘this is a continuation of sad news at the site following voluntary redundancies in 2020. I am in contact with Unite the Union and will offer my full support to constituents affected. I hope that a solution can be found so that the local workforce can be protected and their presence in Doncaster can continue.’