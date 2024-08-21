Show Fullscreen

UK: The Welsh government’s priorities for rail reform have been discussed in a meeting between Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport & North Wales Ken Skates and UK government Rail Minister Lord Hendy.

Priorities include:

developing a ‘locally driven and empowered’ business unit for Great British Railways in Wales;

delivering on commitments to create a Welsh enhancements programme;

giving Wales a greater say on the specification of cross-border services.

‘I’m excited about the UK government’s plans for rail reform’, Skates said on August 16 following the meeting.

’The decision which finally calls time on the broken rail franchising system was an important step. It means the Wales & Borders rail service will remain in public hands — making it easier to integrate rail with bus and deliver on our vision of One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket.

‘We’re also working closely with the UK government to develop a jointly agreed programme of future rail infrastructure enhancements in Wales.’

On the UK government’s side, Hendy said he was looking forward to ‘working closely with the Welsh government on its transport priorities and our shared ambitions for rail, delivering infrastructure improvements across the country to boost opportunities and economic growth’.