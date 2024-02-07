Show Fullscreen

UK: Enlightening discussions on the role of politics and media in the future of the rail industry are expected at this year’s Young Rail Professionals annual Politics in Rail event.

The speakers are:

Nick Kingsley, Executive Editor, Railway Gazette Group;

Gareth Dennis (moderator), railway engineer and host of the RailNatter podcast;

Maggie Simpson, Director General, Rail Freight Group;

Emily Lightowler, Programme Director in Business Planning & Financial Management, Great British Railways Transition Team;

Geoff Hobbs, Director of Public Transport Service Planning, Transport for London.

The event will be held at legal firm Dentons in central London on the evening of February 8, with an informal networking session at the start of the event, accompanied by refreshments.