Felicity Parsons

Felicity Parsons joined Railway Gazette Group as Conference Editor in 2022 and has taken on speaker acquisition and agenda setting for the Railway Gazette Events portfolio.

Before joining the Railway Gazette Group, Felicity worked in events for local hospices in the southeast of England. Felicity’s interest in railways was led by her grandfather who was one of the prisoners of war who built the Burma Railway, inspiration for the 'The Bridge on the River Kwai'.

She has as MA in Wildlife Documentary Production, and in her spare time enjoys catching up with TV shows and getting close to wildlife.