Organisation: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation

Location: Malaysia

Deadline: 26 August 2024





1. The Government of Malaysia has appointed Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp.) as the project developer and asset owner of the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (“KVMRT”) Project. The company is wholly owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated.

2. MRT Corp. wishes to invite prospective Proponents to participate in the RFP for the Independent Verification & Validation (IV&V) Consultant for Recondition of MRT Kajang Line Electric Train.

3. All Proponents are required to pre-register to participate in the RFP Briefing. you may visit our website at https://forms.gle/baZ4HoN6LppCBCVP6

4. Any queries pertaining to this RFP shall be in writing and e-mailed to procurement@mymrt.com.my.

5. Completed RFP Document shall be submitted not later than 12:00 noon, Monday, 26 August 2024 (Malaysia time) in a sealed envelope, clearly marked with the Title of RFP and RFP Number at the top center of the envelope, and placed in the Tender Box at MRT Corp. Procurement Department (Tender Counter) at the following address:

Level 6, Menara I&P 1,

No. 46, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara,

50490 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,

Late submission will not be accepted.

6. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the RFP published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the RFP Documents, the RFP Documents shall prevail.