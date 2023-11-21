Show Fullscreen

ITALY: CAF has delivered the first of 10 six-car Inneo metro trainsets ordered by Napoli regional transport EAV for use on the 10·5 km Arcobaleno line between Piscinola Scampia and Aversa Centro in the north of the city.

An order for four trainsets was placed in June 2020, and followed in July 2023 by the exercising of an option for six more. The total value of the order is €100m, including three years of maintenance, of which €60m has been allocated from the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The six-car 1·5 kV DC sets are similar to 19 units ordered by municipal operator ANM for Napoli metro Line 1, which is managed separately. They are 107·7 m long, with unobstructed gangways to facilitate passenger distribution and a capacity of 918 passengers.

The trainsets will initially be stabled at ANM’s depot, because EAV’s Giugliano depot has insufficient space.

On November 2 EAV called tenders for the modernisation of Giugliano depot, and design and construction of an additional servicing facility at Piscinola. The €280m cost is also to be funded by the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.