Škoda Group has won its first order to supply products to Australia, covering the delivery in 2024-28 of 400 of its FCX 105 kW traction motors for 100 trams which Alstom is to build for Melbourne. There are options for 720 more motors, subject to further trams being ordered, which would take the value of Škoda Group’s contract to more than €13m.

AT&T and Boldyn Networks have announced a partnership to expand 5G mobile coverage across the San Francisco Muni network, including 18 km of tunnels and 11 underground stations. ‘Our next-generation SFMTA distributed antenna system network is an extension of our high-density fibre footprint in the region which delivers 5G wireless connectivity, data centre access, and enables connected buildings’, said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks’ US business, on July 6.

Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems has awarded Kung Sing Engineering Corp contract CF680A for civil engineering works on a 3·3 km extension of the Circular (Yellow) Line from New Taipei Industrial Park to Zhongshan First Road in Luzhou. The contract covers bored and cut-and-cover tunnels, a viaduct and three underground stations. The contract is worth NT$14·8bn; the budget was increased after previous calls for tenders failed to lead to a contract award.

Delhi Metro Rail Corp has put forward proposals for the Rithala – Narela extension of the Red Line to be extended by a further 5 km to Kundli in Haryana.

SIA Tilts and Polish subcontractor ZUE are relaying 2·6 km of single-track tramway on Daugavpils routes 2 and 4 under a €11·8m contract financed with EU Cohesion funding.

Chicago Transit Authority has launched an interactive dashboard on its website, providing performance data including ridership figures, lift and escalator performance and fleet availability. ‘CTA is a data-driven operation and we use many key performance indicators internally to manager our performance. I am excited that our riders will be able to look at some of the same KPIs to track us’, said CTA President Dorval R Carter Jr in July 12.

Delhi Metro Rail Corp has increased the maximum the speed of trains on the Airport Express Line from 100 to 110 km/h.