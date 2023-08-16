Show Fullscreen

Test running has started on a 5·5 km extension of the Toruń tram network from Odrodzenia in the city centre to Heweliusza in the north. Revenue services are scheduled to begin on September 1.

Airport peoplemovers are the theme for the 9th season of the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, which aims to educate students in cybersecurity technology, communication and collaboration by mimicking activities performed during real-world testing.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has awarded L&T Construction a contract for the design and construction of the 5 km Mominpur to Esplanade tunnelled extension of Kolkata metro Line 3. This includes four underground stations at Khidderpore, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has awarded Systra two contracts to work on Kochi metro Line 2 (Pink), which is under construction from JLN Stadium to Infopark/Smart City. A general consultancy contract covers overall project management, while the second contract covers for detailed design studies for systems including the third rail power supply, substations and SCADA.

Applications are open until August 30 for the role of Chair of the UKTram industry association, which is looking for ‘a professional, strategic leader’ with stakeholder focused experience and a good understanding of the light rail sector in the British Isles.

Chicago Transit Authority is seeking new members for its Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee, which meets four times a year to provide informed input on a wide range of accessibility issues, from infrastructure maintenance and investments to long-range planning.

On August 15 Toronto Transit Commission services began accepting credit or debit card payment, including cards on a smartphone or smartwatch. This builds on an initial roll-out covering GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit services. ‘Giving people the option of paying with their debit or credit cards makes it easier for people to choose TTC to get to work, school or anywhere else’, said Mayor Olivia Chow.

Hong Kong’s Deputy Secretary for Development (Works) Angela Lee Chung-yan has been appointed as Commissioner for Transport with effect from August 28. She will also become a non-executive director of MTR Corp, joining the Audit & Risk Committee and the Technology Advisory Panel. Lee succeeds Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, who stepped down as Commissioner on August 15 to become Permanent Secretary for Housing/Director of Housing.