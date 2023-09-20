Show Fullscreen

Olomouc transport operator DPMO opened a tram stabling facility in ul Jeremenková on September 13. A 100 m long shed has three tracks with capacity for 18 trams, as well as facilities for drivers. The KC280m project was supported with EU funding.

A 5·8 km three-station northern extension of Moskva Metro’s north-south Line 10 to Fiztekh opened on September 7. As part of the extension project Lianozovo station on the MCD-1 suburban line has been relocated to a site nearer the new metro station of the same name. A 5·2 km two-station extension of Line 8A from Rasskazovka to Pyhtino and Vnukovo airport opened the previous day. It is described by Moskva Metro as ‘the first airport in Russia with its own metro station’; Aeroport on Line 2 opened in 1938 but passenger flights at the adjacent airfield ended in the 1940s and the airport closed in 2003.

Brazilian suburban rail operator CBTU is to undertake a R$4·5m overhaul of its fleet of five Bom Sinal Mobile 3 metre-gauge diesel multiple-units used in the city of Natal.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd announced on September 1 that ITD Cementation India had begun tunnel boring for the 10 km nine-station Light House to Panagal Park underground section of the future 26 km metro Line 4 from Light House to Poonamallee Depot.

Guangzhou has become the first Chinese metro to receive ISO/TS22163 quality management certification.

Chicago Transit Authority has issued a request for proposals to the three entities which prequalified to bid to design and build the $3·6bn Red Line metro extension running 9 km from 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street with four stations. They are a joint venture of FH Paschen, Ragnar Benson, Milhouse and BOWA; Kiewit Infrastructure; and Walsh VINCI Transit Community Partners. CTA expects major construction to begin in 2025.

Trial running on Paris tram-train line T12 from Massy-Palaiseau to Evry-Courcouronnes began on September 11, with opening planned for December 9.

KeolisAmey Docklands is to use Tended’s geofencing technology to enhance trackside worker safety on the Docklands Light Railway automated metro in London. Wearable devices will alert workers when they enter hazardous areas or approach a possession limit, augmenting their situational awareness.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has awarded Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd three contract packages to build a total of 16 stations for the metro Line 3 project. The Rs40·6bn cost is being financed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency loan.