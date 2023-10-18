Show Fullscreen

The foundation stone for Jaipur metro’s Phase 1C was laid by Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 21. This comprises a 2·9 km two-station eastbound extension of the Pink Line from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar, with 2·3 km underground and 0·6 km elevated. Completion is planned for March 2025.

The Toshkent metro is to purchase a further 26 Metrowagonmash four-car Type 81-765.5/766.5/767.5 trainsets in 2024, Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry has announced. Delivery of 56 cars of the same types under a 2022 contract worth €91·3m is to be completed this year.

On October 13 Chennai Metro Rail Ltd and TATA Projects signed a Rs18·2bn contract financed by JICA covering the construction of twin-bore tunnels and five underground stations at Kolathur Junction, Srinivasa Nagar, Villivakkam, Villivakkam Bus Terminus and Villivakkam MTH Road. CMRL has now awarded all civils and track contracts for its 116 km Phase II programme.

On September 25 Brazil’s National Bank for Economic & Social Development approved R$3·6bn of financing to purchase 44 trainsets for São Paulo metro Line 2 (Green), which is being extended 8·2 km from Vila Prudente to Penha. Domestic production is required.

On October 12 Chicago Transit Authority announced that the 9 km Red Line Extension Project had been allocated $100m of federal Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement funding, building on a previous allocated of $30m from the same source plus $1·973bn of federal New Starts funding. CTA hopes to start construction in 2025.

A 1·8 km link between Baiyappanahalli and Krishnarajapura opened in October 9 to join two previously separate sections of Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line, which was also extended 1·3 km southwestern from Kengeri to Challaghatta.

On October 10 the USA’s Federal Transit Administration announced the availability of $197m of competitive grant funding its FY2024 Rail Vehicle Replacement programme.

Yekaterinburg Mayor Alexei Orlov has approved the use of a PPP concession model to complete a tramway extension to the Akademichesky district and supply 80 new trams. The 4·7 km first phase of the extension is nearing completion with revenue services planned for January.