Show Fullscreen

Two metro extensions opened in Chongqing on November 30. The 4·7 km Dashiba – Shiqiaopu section links up two previously unconnected parts of Line 5, while a 3·8 km southern extension of Line 10 runs from Houbao to Lanhualu.

The Hamburg senate approved the city’s Mobility Transition Strategy on November 28, targeting a 80% modal share for walking, cycling and public transport by 2030. Plans included U-Bahn and S-Bahn expansion, opening 35 stations over the next 20 years.

Show Fullscreen

A 2·6 km elevated southern extension of Wuhan metro Line 5 from Hubei University of Chinese Medicine to Hongxia opened on December 1.

SBS Transit is to work with cybersecurity specialist Cervello and ST Engineering to secure critical digital infrastructure on Singapore’s urban rail network.

Show Fullscreen

On November 30 Milano city council approved a technical and economic feasibility study for a two-stop eastern extension of metro Line M4 from Linate Airport to Segrate. The project is estimated to cost €470m, of which €420m has already been allocated by the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport and €3·5m by the European Union.

Thales SEC Transport has been awarded a contract to supply TSTCBTC 2·0 signalling compatible with the lines’ existing Seltrac CBTC for a 17·0 km northern and 4·4 km eastern extension of Nanchang metro Line 1 and an 10·4 km eastern extension of Line 2.

Show Fullscreen

Praha transport authority DPP announced on December 1 that tunnelling had been completed on a 1·2 km Olbrachtova – Pankrác extension of metro Line D after 19 months of work.

Show Fullscreen

Transport for London reports that London Underground ridership is now at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, with 24·4 million journeys/week. Ridership on Thursdays has reached 4 million journeys/day for the first time since the pandemic.

Show Fullscreen

Argentina’s Minister of Transportation Diego Giuliano and Rosario Councillor Juan Monteverde have met with representatives of China Railway Construction Corp to discuss proposals for a metro network in the city. ‘After the meeting, the work begins to design the number and the alignment of the possible lines, the location of the stations and to define in which sections the metro would be elevated, at street level or underground’, said Monteverde. The meeting was held on November 8, between the first and the second round of Argentina’s elections.

Show Fullscreen

The first of 11 Adtranz GT6M trams which Zagreb transport operator ZET bought secondhand from Stadtwerke Augsburg for €2·1m in August was delivered to its new owner on December 2.

Show Fullscreen

Recruitment and business services company Reed has sponsored Transport for London‘s 2024 Art on the Underground programme, which will work with contemporary artists to create ’meaningful and expansive dialogues with artists, publics and public space.’