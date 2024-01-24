Show Fullscreen

The city and regional authorities have approved plans for a 1·4 km double-track tramway extension to the Kamechy district of Brno including a 320 m tunnel and three stops. Work on the KC3bn project is expected to get underway this year for opening in 2027.

The 4·9 km seven-stop section of Kaohsiung’s Circle Line tramway between Heart of Love River and Kaisyuan Park opened on January 1, completing a circle. Travel is free until February 25.

The Land of Sachsen has approved funding worth €35·6m from local and federal sources to support the modernisation of tram infrastructure in Chemnitz, Dresden and Leipzig. Among the projects covered are rebuilding of part of Chemnitz Route 1 towards Schönau (€11·8m); accessibility improvements on Dresden Route 3’s northern section (€6·1m); and renewal of several sections of tramway in Leipzig (€17·7m).

UKVZ was sole bidder on two tenders for the supply of 55 trams for Chelyabinsk at a combined value of 4·1bn roubles. UKVZ is to build 30 Type 71-623-04 four-axle vehicles with reduced height entry, plus 25 fully low-floor cars. Deliveries are due to be completed by December this year.

New York MTA has awarded Skanska a $146m design-build contract to replace 21 escalators at six Subway stations by February 2027.

Mirbud was the lowest bidder for a contract to modernise the Toruńska tram depot in Bydgoszcz. However, its bid came in at 125m złoty, outside of the 100m złoty budget which included a 65m złoty government contribution, and meaning the municipality still needs to identify extra funding. The project would include remodelling the track layout and installing a tram washing plant and wheel reprofiling workshop.

Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations on Dhaka metro Line 6 opened for revenue service on December 31. The two intermediate stations are the last to open on the Bangladeshi capital’s first metro line.

Vesconite Bearings is testing the thinnest-walled product it has developed, a 0·5 mm thick wear-resistant Vesconite Hilube bowl liner for GE90-SW-type bearings in the articulation points of S6000 trams used in Italy.

Construction has started on a 4·4 km section of Kaohsiung’s Yellow Line metro including stations Y1, Y2, Y3 and Y4 in the NiaoSong District.