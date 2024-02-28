Show Fullscreen

Hyundai Rotem has confirmed to Metro Report International that it has been selected as preferred bidder for the operation of the Gimpo Gold Line driverless metro for five years starting in September this year. It would take over from Seoul Transportation Corp.

A 1·6 km tram extension in Yekaterinburg opened on February 16. The route, which includes a turning loop, branches off the existing network at Musorskogo and runs to Luchistaya ulitsa in the southwest of the city. Revenue services started the next day. The alignment is served by tram route 9.

Rio Negro Provincial Legislator Magdalena Odarda announced on February 15 that a consortium of local leaders had launched legal action seeking reactivation of Trenes Argentinos’ Tren del Valle suburban rail service between Neuquén and Cipolletti. Trains currently run between Plottier and Neuquén.

Tram manufacturer PK TS has delivered five fully low-floor four-axle 71-911EM Lionet trams to Tula, in a procurement funded through the Sberlizing leasing company. The 761m roubles order was signed in the autumn of 2023.

Transport for London has worked with Google Arts & Culture to make more than 2 000 documents and images from its Corporate Archive available online. ‘We have worked on this online collection for more than three years’, said Archivist Tamara Thornhill. ‘This collaboration is a real step forward in preserving culture, making our collection more accessible, and helping to open never before seen content to a wider audience.’

A delegation from Toshkent recently visited Moskva to see electric buses and the metro and road traffic control centres, and to share knowledge on big data, AI, digitalisation, driver training and project implementation. ‘We are ahead of foreign megacities in many respects and are always ready to interact with friendly countries, share our experience, and adopt successful solutions from them’, said Moskva’s Deputy Mayor for Transport Maksim Liksutov.

Minneapolis-St Paul Metro Transit has worked with security staffing company Allied Universal to introduce Transit Rider Investment Program Agents on the Green and Blue light rail lines. TRIP Agents will undertake revenue protection, tackle antisocial behaviour, provide information about routes, schedules and social service programmes, and administer first aid including Narcan after opioid overdoses.

Brandenburg transport operator VBBr has commissioned PROZIV to survey the number of people with reduced mobility using its services. The data will be used to calculate payment for concessionary travel.

Transport authority ZDMiKP Bydgoszcz has signed a 131·3m złoty design and build contract with Warszawa-based Trakcja System for the reconstruction of 550 m of segregated tramway along ul Toruńska on a branch to a depot. Ballasted track with pre-stressed concrete sleepers is to be laid on the plain line section with slab track at junctions.

The archives from London’s Poems on the Underground programme have been donated to Cambridge University Library. This includes hundreds of posters, memorabilia and letters from poets dating back to the launch in 1986.