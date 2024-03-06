On February 19 CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co unveiled the first domestically assembled trainset for the Istanbul Airport Metro project at its Ankara plant. The Chinese builder is supplying 176 cars for the driverless metro line M11 serving the new Istanbul airport, the first section of which opened in January 2023. The contract requires 60% domestic content.

Seoul municipality announced on February 6 the approval of plans to build a 3·9 km, three-station extension of the Ui-Sinseol Light Rapid Transit light metro line, branching off the existing alignment at Solbat Park and running to Banghak on metro Line 1. Construction is planned to start in 2025 and completion is expected in 2031.

Alstom’s Västerås site has completed the refurbishment of 270 Stockholm metro C20 cars. The interior layout has been updated with an open design to facilitate quicker boarding and alighting, and new passenger information systems, and more handrails and CCTV cameras have been installed. The project launched 2017 emphasised the reuse of materials to achieve environmental and cost-saving benefits.

Paris transport operator RATP has provided staff at its 12 RER and tram maintenance depots with 140 exoskeletons. Designed with Human Mechanical Technologies, they are used by people undertaking door, bogie and brake maintenance which requires working with hands in the air.

Transport for Greater Manchester has awarded Depot Rail Ltd a contract worth £216 400 excluding VAT to design, supply and install 16 mobile tram lifting jacks and renew associated cabling at Metrolink’s Queens Road depot.

The European Commission’s Expert Group on Urban Mobility has adopted its first set of recommendations, focusing on prioritisation of public transport in urban areas; increasing public transport inclusiveness and addressing the worker shortage and evolving skill requirements. The next set of targeted recommendations will address optimal ways of complementing public transport with shared mobility, financing and long-term sustainability. It is also working on urban vehicle access regulations; sustainable urban mobility planning, monitoring and implementation; urban logistics; active mobility and safety of vulnerable road users; and the future of urban mobility and inclusive and sustainable urban space.