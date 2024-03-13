Show Fullscreen

A 3·8 km extension of the Toshkent metro’s Circle Line to Turon and Qipchoq opened on March 11. Qipchoq is connected to Chinor, the southernmost terminus station of the Chilonzor Line. Services are operated using four-car Moskva-2020 trains being supplied by TMH Metrovagonmash. The opening means no metro extensions are currently under construction.

South Korean company Tmoney has developed an app which opens a station ticket gate without the approaching passenger needing to stop to touch in. It is being rolled out in Seoul, and the company is hoping to win export orders.

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport has announced that the 10·8 km Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 4 will open on June 23, following a free preview on June 21. TEL Stage 5, the Downtown Line extension and the East Coast Integrated Depot are to open in 2026.

The Berlin Senate has backed the further development of plans for an eastern outer orbital S-Bahn connection between Springpfuhl and Grünauer Kreuz using 12·5 km of existing railway.

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have awarded Strabag a C$255m fixed-price contract to design, build and finance the second underground segment of the Toronto Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, which includes a 500 m tunnel from east of Jane Street to Mount Dennis station. WSP Canada and Dr G Sauer & Partners will provide design services. Major construction is expected to begin this year.

Tyne & Wear Metro operator Nexus is seeking to appoint consultants to a five year zero-value single supplier framework to support the technical development of the Washington Metro Loop extension project. This will include feasibility studies, topographical surveys, site investigation and design in principle. Subject to government approval of the outline business case, Nexus may also tender the detailed design as part of this framework.

The government of Hong Kong has reappointed Dr Rex Auyeung as Non-executive Chairman of MTR Corp from July 1 2024 to December 31 2025. ‘Our solid strategy of corporate governance and business expansion is the cornerstone for the company to overcome market challenges and achieve success’, he said. ‘The corporation will continue to brave challenges and innovate to maintain competitiveness as an enterprise and drive the sustainable development of Hong Kong’s railway system.’

Manchester Metrolink is undertaking a pilot scheme to test whether non-folding bikes and non-standard cycles used as mobility aids could be taken on trams. Only invited participants supervised by staff from operator Keolis Amey Metrolink can participate in the trial.

Nokia and Siemens Mobility are to supply a mission-critical IP/MPLS backbone communications network and cybersecurity technology for the Sydney Metro’s Western Sydney Airport line.

The Serbian city of Niš has signed a transport co-operation agreement with Moskva and is to participate in the UrbanTransportData analytical platform alongside Minsk, Beijing and Manila.

Comcast Business is supplying New Jersey’s NJ Transit with high-performance Ethernet and Internet to provide improved connectivity and redundancy.

Transport for Greater Manchester’s Metrolink Network Director Danny Vaughan has become a member of the UK’s Light Rail Safety & Standards Board, after serving as an interim member. He replaces Bob Morris who has stood down following his retirement as Chief Operating Officer for TfGM.