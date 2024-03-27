Show Fullscreen

A further 17 km section of the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RapidX Line 1 has been opened for revenue service, running northeast from Duhai to Modinagar North and adding three stations.

Show Fullscreen

To handle higher than forecast ridership, Duisburg operator DVG is to directly award Alstom a contract for up to 13 more trams as a follow on to a previous order.

Show Fullscreen

Proposals for a Phnom Penh metro network and a light rail line to the new airport now under construction have been submitted to an inter-ministerial working group by Guangzhou Metro and China Metro Group, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

Pune metro Line 2 (Aqua) has been extended northeast from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. The 5·5 km extension serves three new stations, with a fourth intermediate station still under construction.

Bonn city council has authorised the development of plans for the proposed Westbahn tram route from Bonn Hbf to Réaumurstrasse in Brüser Berg. Studies project that the 6·8 km line with 12 stops could carry around 20 000 passengers/day, offering a benefit:cost ratio of 1·32:1.

Show Fullscreen

Metro de Santiago has published its first Green Financing Framework document, setting out its strategy for issuing sustainable debt. The proceeds would be used to finance projects with a high ESG impact, and the operator expects to report annually on the use of the framework.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has awarded a Rs1·38bn contract to Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services for electrical and fire safety works at 22 elevated stations on the Phase II Corridor 5 from Koyambedu Market to Elcot Park.

Philadelphia’s SEPTA has appointed Elisa Cunningham to the new role of Chief Technology Officer. Joining from Southern California Regional Rail Authority, she will lead SEPTA’s IT Department of approximately 80 employees and develop and implement a long-term technology strategy that ensures system resiliency and security.

A 1 km, one-station southeastern extension of Kochi’s sole metro line from SN Junction to Thripunithura mainline station was opened on March 6.