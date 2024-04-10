Show Fullscreen

Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co has announced completion of the 14 km viaduct linking Bocaue with Malolos. This forms part of package CP02 of the North–South Commuter Railway under construction in the Manila area.

Société des Grands Projets has announced opening schedules for various sections of the Grand Paris Express lines now being built. Line 15 is to open in December 2025, with the first part of Line 18 following in October 2026 and the first sections of lines 16 and 17 by the end of 2026.

Free travel was offered on April 6 to mark the 90th anniversary of København S-tog suburban rail services. DSB said its first driverless S-tog trains are expected to run on the Ringbanen from around 2030, and the entire S-bane network is expected to be fully automatic by around 2037.

High speed line project promoter HS2 Ltd has begun market engagement to assess the capacity of global suppliers to design and build the elevated guideway, four stations and depot for the 2·4 km automated peoplemover which will link the future Interchange station with Birmingham airport and the National Exhibition Centre. HS2 expects to undertake the formal procurement process in early 2026 and award the contract in 2028 for construction in 2028-30.

PK TS has delivered the first four of 50 Type 71-911EM Lionet single-section unidirectional trams ordered by Elektrotransport Plus to replace Volgograd’s ageing mostly Tatra fleet. They are the manufacturer’s first four-axle trams equipped for operation in multiple.

The New York State Senate has confirmed three new Metropolitan Transportation Authority board members. Daniel Garodnick is Director of the New York City Department of City Planning and Chair of the City Planning Commission. Meera Joshi is New York City Deputy Mayor for Operations, overseeing infrastructure, public realm and climate. Marc Herbst is Executive Director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association. Existing members Samuel Chu and Michael Fleischer will remain on the MTA board for another term.

ARPT was the sole bidder for a 2·2bn rouble contract for the utility works and landscaping for the construction of a 650 m section of tramway on of ul Sergiya Radonezhskogo in Moskva. This will connect existing tracks on pl Ilyicha and Andronievskaya pl to enable the introduction of a service between the city centre and the Perovo and Novogireevo districts.

Bratislava operator DPB has ordered 10 more ForCity Plus 29T3 unidirectional trams for its metre-gauge network under a 2021 framework agreement with Škoda Group. The EU co-funded contract worth €23·9m was signed on March 21. Delivery is scheduled within 27 months of contract signing.

California’s North County Transit District has promoted Chris G Carrillo from Security Manager to Security Director, responsible for security across the rail and bus networks.