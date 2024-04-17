Show Fullscreen

The first three of 15 Stadler Tango trams being supplied under a €34·7m contract signed in September 2021 have entered service in Sarajevo.

A 4·1 km extension of Shaoxing metro Line 1 opened on April 1 from Huangjiu Town to Daqingsi, serving three stations. The further 3·2 km is to be added by the end of 2025 to take the line to Shaoxing Bei main line station and the city’s principal exhibition centre.

Lviv’s municipal tram operator has called tenders to refurbish the city’s fleet of Tatra KT4-SU trams as KT4-SU-KVP-LV cars. The work includes insertion of a low-floor centre section and replacement of the electrical equipment. The modernised cars will have the ability to run for up to 200 m off the wires.

On April 5 US commuter rail operator Trinity Metro opened Trinity Lakes station to support a transit-oriented development in eastern Fort Worth.

Transport for London has awarded Dyer & Butler a £78m one-year extension of its contract to provide preventative and reactive maintenance of London Underground bridges and structures. It will now run until March 31 2025.

Paris transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités and operator Transilien SNCF Voyageurs have announced that the 8 km of new line from Haussmann-Saint-Lazare to Nanterre-La-Folie will open on May 6. This forms the first phase of the Éole programme to extend RER Line E westwards to Mantes-La-Jolie.