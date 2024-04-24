Show Fullscreen

A 2·5 km extension of the Kita Ōsaka Kyūkō commuter railway has opened between Senri Chuo and Minō-Kayano, built at a cost of ¥87·4bn.

Show Fullscreen

A scale model of the 37 five-car Metropolis driverless trainsets that Alstom is supplying for Santiago’s under-construction metro Line 7 has been unveiled at Alstom’s St Bruno plant in Quebec, Canada.

Show Fullscreen

The Japan International Co-operation Agency has signed loan agreements covering ¥58·9m in grants to support the fourth phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, plus ¥102·9m towards the second phase of the Delhi Regional Rapid Transit System commuter rail network.

Show Fullscreen

The first of 37 TW20 trams for Paris tram route T1 has been rolled out at Alstom’s La Rochelle plant.

Show Fullscreen

Construction started on April 5 for completion in 2027 of a 3 km, one-station southern extension of Santiago metro Line 6. It will link Cerrillos to Lo Errázuriz station on the Santiago – Melipilla main line, which is being renovated for use by regional passenger services.

Show Fullscreen

An agreement has been reached to transfer 70 Pesa Fokstrot 71-414 trams from Moskva to Ufa. The tram fleet was withdrawn from service in the Russian capital last December because international sanctions imposed as a result of the war against Ukraine made the vehicles difficult for the operator to maintain. Moskva will hand them over free of charge to the municipal operator in Ufa.

Show Fullscreen

A consortium of GRK Suomi, NRC Group Finland, Ramboll Finland and Sweco Finland has been selected to design the planned 12 km tramway in Turku. Construction is expected to start in 2026 and for completion in 2031.

Show Fullscreen

The livery and external styling of 14 trainsets that Hitachi Rail is supplying for Roma metro lines A and B has been finalised.

Paris transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités and Samsung have approved the use of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5 and 6 smartwatches for use as tickets on the city’s transport network.