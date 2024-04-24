Kita Ōsaka Kyūkō commuter railway extension photo Kita Ōsaka Kyūkō railway

A 2·5 km extension of the Kita Ōsaka Kyūkō commuter railway has opened between Senri Chuo and Minō-Kayano, built at a cost of ¥87·4bn.

Santiago metro Line 7 model photo Gov of Chile

A scale model of the 37 five-car Metropolis driverless trainsets that Alstom is supplying for Santiago’s under-construction metro Line 7 has been unveiled at Alstom’s St Bruno plant in Quebec, Canada.

Mumbai-Line-3-construction-photos-MMRC

The Japan International Co-operation Agency has signed loan agreements covering ¥58·9m in grants to support the fourth phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, plus ¥102·9m towards the second phase of the Delhi Regional Rapid Transit System commuter rail network.

TW 20 tram for Paris photo Alstom Iris Procrea

The first of 37 TW20 trams for Paris tram route T1 has been rolled out at Alstom’s La Rochelle plant.

Santiago metro Line 6 extension photo Metro de Santiago

Construction started on April 5 for completion in 2027 of a 3 km, one-station southern extension of Santiago metro Line 6. It will link Cerrillos to Lo Errázuriz station on the Santiago – Melipilla main line, which is being renovated for use by regional passenger services.

20240418_Moscow_Pesa_to_Ufa

An agreement has been reached to transfer 70 Pesa Fokstrot 71-414 trams from Moskva to Ufa. The tram fleet was withdrawn from service in the Russian capital last December because international sanctions imposed as a result of the war against Ukraine made the vehicles difficult for the operator to maintain. Moskva will hand them over free of charge to the municipal operator in Ufa.

Turku tram design image Turun kaupunki Turku City, Tuomiokirkko IDIS Design

A consortium of GRK Suomi, NRC Group Finland, Ramboll Finland and Sweco Finland has been selected to design the planned 12 km tramway in Turku. Construction is expected to start in 2026 and for completion in 2031.

Hitachi Rail Roma metro lines A and B livery image Eugenio Patané

The livery and external styling of 14 trainsets that Hitachi Rail is supplying for Roma metro lines A and B has been finalised.

Paris transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités and Samsung have approved the use of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5 and 6 smartwatches for use as tickets on the city’s transport network.

