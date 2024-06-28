The Nordic region’s largest event for the train and rail industry

The countdown has started: The second edition of the most popular event for the train & rail industry is about to take off. In 2023, the event gathered over 3000 visitors and over 150 exhibitors.

Train & Rail offers a wide variety of opportunities for suppliers and major actors in creating new points of contacts, closing deals, expanding networking and much more. You´ll meet among others, politicians on both regional and national level with responsibilities for the railway, infrastructure and community planning, authority representatives, goods owners, buyers and traffic planners.

Train & rail is organised by Stockholmsmässan and Swedtrain in cooperation with Järnvägsentreprenörerna, NJS, Nordic infracenter, NRSA, Spårvangstäderna, Svensk kollektivtrafik, Swerig and Tågföretagen. The fair was arranged in 2023 for the first time and will return in May 2025.

The railway traffic is environmentally friendly, energy effective and sustainable. Innovation and hope for the future is the cornerstones that also mirror Train & Rail as a whole.

Welcome to do business and be a part in creating the best conditions for a more sustainable future!