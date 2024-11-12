Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 17 November 2024

Overview

The Commercial Procurement Manager is responsible for supporting all RSSB stakeholders including external contractual commitments. You will identify high value for money savings through:

Timely and accurate management information.

Planning, building and maintaining pre-defined stakeholder profiles and reviewing and supporting specifications.

Operating compliant process across 3-12month horizon.

Robust contract management across strategic contracts.

You will work alongside the other Commercial Procurement Managers, providing support and assistance and ensuring team and Directorate objectives and commitments are met.

You will also support the Head of Procurement in the following key areas:

The end-to-end Procurement across multiple categories, ensuring compliance with PCR 2015 and other associated legislation.

Strategic Contract and Risk Management.

Reporting on the current and updating future requirements’ pipeline.

Support the Business Development team with the commercial contract queries.

Commissioning process of Grants received and the authorisation process of Grants to be let.

Responsibilities

Procurement Activity

Conduct market analysis and engage in initial market dialogue, where appropriate.

Develop cost models for input into any bids or sales contract proposals.

Productively challenge end users’ requirements for cost-effectiveness and need, taking account of whole life costs.

Develop a procurement strategy which requires consideration of existing and/or collaborative contracts.

Ensure that all end to end procurement processes (tender, order from framework etc.) are compliant with relevant legal and policy obligations, advertising through the tender portal where necessary.

Understand and comply with relevant legal obligations PRC2015 and Procurement Regulations 2024 relating to the goods, services or works to be purchased, e.g. environmental/health, and safety legislation.

Ensure that procurement decisions take account of wider policy requirements and aligned against organisational objectives.

Conduct any procurement clarification required during the tender process as well as internal and external evaluators’ training.

Prepare and finalise the contractual agreement and formal contract documentation.

Ensure that robust contract and supplier management arrangements are in place, in order to support established contract reviews and supplier management as appropriate.

Negotiate, deliver and communicate contract and framework agreements which deliver efficiencies in line with financial reporting and forecasting process.

Support contract reviews and lead negotiations during the contract term to ensure continued fitness for purpose with respect to scope, budget and performance change, risk and be responsible, day to day, for the development, negotiation and agreement of contract change requests.

Commercial

Provide assistance, support and guidance on all arising commercial activities including: sales orders, proposal, commercial projects, contractual queries and issues.

Clearly identify any emerging contractual risk on each project through effective commercial dashboard information and close collaboration with other relevant heads of department.

In collaboration with BD, draft customer quotations and/or proposals using input from operational delivery teams and submit to the Head of BD for review and approval prior to issue.

Help support the development of commercial knowledge and awareness of colleagues in non-commercial roles.

Ensure full compliance with Company commercial procedures and corporate governance requirements.

Commissioning of Research and Development

Manage the grant process to ensure timely delivery and performance.

Manage the governance process for each grant opportunity.

Complete the financial due diligence for each grant and competition received.

Business Process

Resolve contractual and commercial problems, escalating them to the Head of Procurement or Head of Commercial as appropriate.

Ensure the continuous review and improvement of procurement and commercial activity to ensure it is fit for purpose and aligned to business requirements.

Deputise for immediate manager when required.

Ensure management information is accurate and reviewed periodically.

Qualifications

Qualified or working towards MCIPS professional qualification or equivalent.

Detailed knowledge and understanding of PCR 2015 and Procurement Act 2023/Procurement Regulations 2024 and experience in applying these to day-to-day procurement activities and documentation.

Computer literate with the ability to assimilate new business systems.

Experience of effectively managing end to end procurements and commercial agreements.

Experience in preparing, reviewing and agreeing contract terms and commercial schedules.

Substantial experience in a procurement function involved in high risk, high value, complex works, services and supplies covering a range of commodities and stakeholders.

Negotiation skills including experience of commercial negotiations

Contractual knowledge and experience including a wide range of contract conditions; analytical and numerical skills.

Experience of developing and implementing policy and procedures as well as new ways of thinking and working.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.