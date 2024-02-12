Organisation: Železničná spoločnosť Cargo Slovakia, a.s.

Location: Slovakia

Železničná spoločnosť Cargo Slovakia, a.s., Tomášikova 28B, 821 01 Bratislava, IČO: 35 914 921 (hereinafter referred to as the “announcer”) hereby announces preliminary intention to declare COMMERCIAL PUBLIC TENDER for the subject of the contract “Implementation of the vehicle part of ETCS level 2 on MPUs of the 131 series” pursuant to Section 281 – 288 of Act No. 513/1991 Coll. the Commercial Code as amended. The announcer is interested in ensuring the implementation of the vehicle part of ETCS on the current 10 MPUs, already operationally deployed on corridor railway lines. Above all, on the part of the TEN-T network, which consists of freight railway corridors located in the Slovak, Czech Republic and Polish Republic. The terms of the Commercial Public Tender are going to be made available to interested persons after its announcement at https://www.zscargo.sk/o-nas/obstaravanie-a-nakup.