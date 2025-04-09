Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 15 July 2025



Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”), in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tender Laws and its implementing regulations and the International Agreement on Government Procurement, wishes to obtain bids for Tender 42221- For the Manufacture and Supply of Brake Testing Device with Automatic Testing Procedure (“Tender”).

1. Tender Documents are available for review and download at ISR’s website at the following address:

https://www.rail.co.il/?page=generalAuctions&auctionId=03d3f639-121d-431f-18da-08dd6f61954a

2. All Requests for Clarification must be submitted by the Electronic Tender Box of Israel Railways in the Sourcingvision system only no later than 23:59 on May 21, 2025 (Israel time). Bidders shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of Requests for Clarification.

3. All proposals must be submitted to the Electronic Tender Box of Israel Railways at the Sourcingvision system, starting July 15, 2025, 08:00 (Israel Time) until July 17, 2025, 23:59 (Israel time) (“Final Submission Date”). ISR shall be entitled to postpone the deadline at its sole discretion.

4. Sourcingvision system Tender page-https://account.sourcingvision.com//Site/SelfSignIn/SelfSignInGetStarted.aspx?IsNoSummonProject=1&IsSealed=1&IsArchived=0&dup&x=6GvKu9%2fB8f%2f2ZJocsvkZeA%3d%3d

5. Tender Documents and notices regarding ISR tenders are also published on the internet at www.rail.co.il. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the Tender published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the Tender Documents, the Tender Documents shall prevail.

6. Bidders are advised to check for updates during the Tender process and before submitting proposals.