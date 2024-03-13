Organization: California High-Speed Rail Authority

Location: USA

Deadline: 14 May 2024

The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued on March 11, 2024, a Request for Qualifications for Independent Safety Assessor Services. The purpose of this procurement is to enter into an agreement with a consultant to provide independent safety analysis of railway systems that verify that the high-speed rail system is delivered into revenue services is safe, secure, and reliable for passengers, employees, and the general public. Railway systems to be analyzed will include all operational railway systems, including trainsets, track, signaling and train control, communications, traction power, and overhead contact systems. The complete scope of work is provided in the RFQ and draft agreement. The not-to-exceed dollar value for this contract is $9.4 million with a term of approximately six years and five months.

Additional information can be found here: https://caleprocure.ca.gov/event/2665/HSR23-42

A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on March 18, 2024 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada). Registration for the pre-bid conference can be found here: prebid