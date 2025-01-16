Organisation: Wilsons Auctions

Location: United Kingdom

Deadline: 29 January 2025



Wilsons Auctions is delighted to announce an exclusive auction featuring a remarkable selection of Locomotives, Vehicles and Railway assets, on behalf of Transport for London (TFL).

All assets are allocated for auction on Wednesday 29th January, at 11am hosted by Wilsons Auctions Newcastle. Bidders can find an impressive lineup of rail crane wagons, rail wagons, motorised ali carts, ali cart trailers, connecting arms, toolboxes and various commercial vehicles.

Full catalogue and auction details available at www.wilsonsauctions.com

For any enquiries, please contact ronniepygall@wilsonsauctions.com or nigelbinks@wilsonsauctions.com.